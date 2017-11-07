Armenian community attaches importance to steps aimed at boosting Armenia-Israel relations

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of Israel attaches importance to the steps aimed at giving new impetus to the Armenia-Israel relations.

Hakob Sevan, chairman of the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem, told Armenpress that in the recent period certain progress is noticed on this path. “Over the past 20-25 years no significant results were recorded in the Armenia-Israel relations. But now we witness certain progress, and we hope these steps will become a beginning point for the development of the relations between the two countries”, Hakob Sevan said.

He said the two countries have great cooperation potential in the economic field. In particular, the spheres of agriculture, healthcare can be of mutual interest. “Today the level of economic cooperation between the two countries is very low. You can hardly find Armenian products in the Israeli market, only wine in some places. Meanwhile, this gap could be filled. The Armenian community is in favor of the level of economic relations to be high”, he said.

Despite the optimism over the economic relations, Hakob Sevan expressed concern over the situation in the political field. According to him, the relations of the two countries in this field will still remain unchanged. “We know that Israel continues supplying arms to Azerbaijan which carries out an anti-Armenian policy. On the other hand, we have the issue of non-recognition of the Armenian Genocide. It’s not ruled out that the steps aimed at boosting the relations with Armenia will be in the context of having not so good relations with Turkey. It’s not a secret that today the relations between Israel and Turkey are not the same”, Hakob Sevan stated. However, he attached importance to the recent visits and expressed hope that they will give their results in the near future.

Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian paid an official visit to Israel on November 6-7 at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the visit the FM will meet with high-ranking officials.