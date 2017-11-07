Karnut – a promising excavation site: Researcher presents results and findings

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Excavations continued this year as well in the tomb field dating back to the early Bronze Age in Karnut community, Shirak province, Armenia.

Expedition leader Ruben Badalyan, a researcher at the National Academy of Sciences, told ARMENPRESS that both a settlement and a tomb field has been located on the same territory.

“This is a very promising monument. I’ve excavated it back in 1981, but then the excavations stopped. The monument was damaged due to agricultural and construction works”, he said.

The researcher says the excavations fundamentally changed the perception about the monument’s size and chronology.

Commenting on the findings, Badalyan pointed out vessels, bronze items – bracelet and earrings belonging to the Kur-Araks culture, which were found from a tomb.

The expedition is hopeful to continue the excavation next year as well, and to expand the site’s area to 300 sq. meters.