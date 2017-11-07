LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.50% to $2172.50, copper price down by 0.11% to $6937.50, lead price up by 0.61% to $2493.50, nickel price up by 2.02% to $12885.00, tin price up by 0.46% to $19500.00, zinc price up by 0.62% to $3250.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.82% to $60500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
