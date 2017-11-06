President Sargsyan attends solemn evening dedicated to 85th anniversary of Composers Union of Armenia
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended on November 6 the solemn evening dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Composers Union of ArmeniaAram Khachaturian Concert Hall.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sargsyan awarded a number of artists with high state awards and titles for their contribution to the sphere of music on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the Union.
- 20:44 President Sargsyan attends solemn evening dedicated to 85th anniversary of Composers Union of Armenia
- 19:45 U.S. State of Indiana recognizes Armenian Genocide
- 19:39 Artsakh’s President receives Russian Armenian businessmen
- 19:05 Memorial of Armenian Genocide victims vandalized in French city of Vienne
- 18:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-17
- 18:27 Asian Stocks - 06-11-17
- 18:03 Armenian Premier receives delegation of ADB’s Vice President
- 16:42 Russian astronaut shares photos of Yerevan made from outer space
- 16:28 Favorable conditions exist in Armenia for doing business, says President Sargsyan
- 16:27 Aznavour, 93, to perform live in Russia in 2018
- 16:22 President Sargsyan extends condolences to US counterpart Donald Trump on deadly Texas shooting
- 15:35 Armenian government ready to create favorable conditions for Indian businessmen – President Sargsyan
- 15:23 Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with French Ambassador
- 15:00 Armenia to facilitate visa procedures for Indian citizens, says President Sargsyan
- 14:39 France is a sincere friend of Armenian people – President Emmanuel Macron sends letter to Catholicos Aram I
- 14:20 President Sargsyan highlights three directions for boosting Armenian-Indian economic partnership
- 14:11 Minister Asatryan says 2018 state budget’s main goal is to improve life of Armenian citizens
- 13:50 President Sargsyan receives renowned scientists Yuri Oganessian and Ani Aprahamian
- 13:02 Passenger flow increases by 22.7% in Armenia’s airports January-October 2017
- 12:44 Artsakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is in critical condition
- 12:32 Government plans to complete compensation of deposits of bordering residents: parliamentary debates of 2018 budget kick off - LIVE
- 12:03 SRC returns more than 8.5 billion drams VAT money to taxpayers in October
- 11:29 President of Artsakh holds consultation on ongoing activities in agriculture sphere
- 11:25 Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan has special offer for Friday nights
- 11:12 Budgetary allocations to healthcare field decrease by about 5.8 billion AMD
- 10:42 Paradise Papers: Turkish PM’s sons involved in offshore scandal
- 10:00 At least 26 killed in Texas church shooting
- 11.05-12:24 There is a growing “culture” of sense of impunity for crimes committed against Armenians in Azerbaijan - Delegation of Armenia to UNESCO
- 11.04-16:52 Armenian soldier dies in Artsakh as a result of anti-tank grenade explosion
- 11.04-16:41 Artsakh’s President pays working visit to Hadrout region
- 11.04-16:33 Armenian Genocide-themed Intent to Destroy to be premiered in Los Angeles and New York
- 11.04-16:10 Rep. Judy Chu calls on US authorities to begin negotiations with Armenia over more effective tax system
- 11.04-14:32 We are extremely interested in participation of Diaspora in development of Armenia - PM Karapetyan
- 11.04-13:55 Situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line relatively calm
- 11.04-13:45 Conflict zones should be included in international environmental projects - Euronest PA adopts report
19:40, 11.01.2017
Viewed 5880 times Margarita Simonyan surpasses Hilary Clinton in Forbes list of most influential women
14:42, 10.30.2017
Viewed 4430 times Erdogan turns to cursing in NK conflict comments
10:57, 11.03.2017
Viewed 2400 times Turkish judges file lawsuit against President Erdogan, PM Yildirimn
09:24, 10.30.2017
Viewed 2092 times Armenians of Mexico among leading specialists in different sectors
11:26, 10.30.2017
Viewed 2056 times President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s minister of emergency situations