President Sargsyan attends solemn evening dedicated to 85th anniversary of Composers Union of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended on November 6 the solemn evening dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Composers Union of ArmeniaAram Khachaturian Concert Hall.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sargsyan awarded a number of artists with high state awards and titles for their contribution to the sphere of music on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the Union.