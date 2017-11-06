Memorial of Armenian Genocide victims vandalized in French city of Vienne

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. In the south-eastern city of France, Vienne, a memorial of the Armenian Genocide victims has been vandalized, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Le Dauphine, both sides of the memorial have painted with insulting notes.

The Union of Armenian Associations of Vienna has severely condemned that act and has decided to file a complaint to the authorities. “There is no hate or desire of revenge in the hearts of Armenians but no one and nothing can stop their struggle for law, justice and truth”, reads the statement of the Armenian union.