Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-17
YEREVAN, 6 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 November, USD exchange rate is up by 0.79 drams to 485.16 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.22 drams to 562.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 8.23 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.87 drams to 635.75 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is down by 154.69 drams to 19766.11 drams. Silver price is up by 0.52 drams to 266.5 drams. Platinum price is down by 116.74 drams to 14381.59 drams.
- 18:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-17
- 18:27 Asian Stocks - 06-11-17
- 18:03 Armenian Premier receives delegation of ADB’s Vice President
- 16:42 Russian astronaut shares photos of Yerevan made from outer space
- 16:28 Favorable conditions exist in Armenia for doing business, says President Sargsyan
- 16:27 Aznavour, 93, to perform live in Russia in 2018
- 16:22 President Sargsyan extends condolences to US counterpart Donald Trump on deadly Texas shooting
- 15:35 Armenian government ready to create favorable conditions for Indian businessmen – President Sargsyan
- 15:23 Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with French Ambassador
- 15:00 Armenia to facilitate visa procedures for Indian citizens, says President Sargsyan
- 14:39 France is a sincere friend of Armenian people – President Emmanuel Macron sends letter to Catholicos Aram I
- 14:20 President Sargsyan highlights three directions for boosting Armenian-Indian economic partnership
- 14:11 Minister Asatryan says 2018 state budget’s main goal is to improve life of Armenian citizens
- 13:50 President Sargsyan receives renowned scientists Yuri Oganessian and Ani Aprahamian
- 13:02 Passenger flow increases by 22.7% in Armenia’s airports January-October 2017
- 12:44 Artsakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is in critical condition
- 12:32 Government plans to complete compensation of deposits of bordering residents: parliamentary debates of 2018 budget kick off - LIVE
- 12:03 SRC returns more than 8.5 billion drams VAT money to taxpayers in October
- 11:29 President of Artsakh holds consultation on ongoing activities in agriculture sphere
- 11:25 Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan has special offer for Friday nights
- 11:12 Budgetary allocations to healthcare field decrease by about 5.8 billion AMD
- 10:42 Paradise Papers: Turkish PM’s sons involved in offshore scandal
- 10:00 At least 26 killed in Texas church shooting
- 11.05-12:24 There is a growing “culture” of sense of impunity for crimes committed against Armenians in Azerbaijan - Delegation of Armenia to UNESCO
- 11.04-16:52 Armenian soldier dies in Artsakh as a result of anti-tank grenade explosion
- 11.04-16:41 Artsakh’s President pays working visit to Hadrout region
- 11.04-16:33 Armenian Genocide-themed Intent to Destroy to be premiered in Los Angeles and New York
- 11.04-16:10 Rep. Judy Chu calls on US authorities to begin negotiations with Armenia over more effective tax system
- 11.04-14:32 We are extremely interested in participation of Diaspora in development of Armenia - PM Karapetyan
- 11.04-13:55 Situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line relatively calm
- 11.04-13:45 Conflict zones should be included in international environmental projects - Euronest PA adopts report
- 11.04-13:31 Armenian Premier, Uzbek President discuss development of economic relations
- 11.04-12:40 President Serzh Sargsyan vists Taj Mahal
- 11.04-12:17 Artsakh’s President receives heads of leading Armenian banks
- 11.04-11:31 Armenian FM to depart for Israel
19:40, 11.01.2017
Viewed 5848 times Margarita Simonyan surpasses Hilary Clinton in Forbes list of most influential women
14:42, 10.30.2017
Viewed 4416 times Erdogan turns to cursing in NK conflict comments
10:57, 11.03.2017
Viewed 2371 times Turkish judges file lawsuit against President Erdogan, PM Yildirimn
09:24, 10.30.2017
Viewed 2081 times Armenians of Mexico among leading specialists in different sectors
11:26, 10.30.2017
Viewed 2033 times President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s minister of emergency situations