Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-17

YEREVAN, 6 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 November, USD exchange rate is up by 0.79 drams to 485.16 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.22 drams to 562.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 8.23 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.87 drams to 635.75 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 154.69 drams to 19766.11 drams. Silver price is up by 0.52 drams to 266.5 drams. Platinum price is down by 116.74 drams to 14381.59 drams.