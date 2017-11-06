Asian Stocks - 06-11-17

TOKYO, 6 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 6 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.04% to 22548.35 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.08% to 1792.66 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.49% to 3388.17 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.02% to 28596.80 points.