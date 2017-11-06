Armenian Premier receives delegation of ADB’s Vice President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on November 6 the delegation led by Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wencai Zhang.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, noting that ADB is among the key partners of the Armenian Government, the Premier emphasized that during the last years 25 joint projects were implemented in Armenia, including with the private sector involvement. Karen Karapetyan highlighted the projects in the sphere of infrastructures, particularly the construction of North-South road corridor, the reconstruction of M6 Vanadzor–Alaverdi–Georgian Border interstate road, as well as other projects. The Premier noted that the Armenian Government is interested in the constant development of cooperation with ADB and the expansion of funding the private sector by the latter.

Thanking for the reception, Wencai Zhang added that the ADB is ready to continue assisting the implementation of the initiatives of the Armenian Government in infrastructural development, energy, healthcare, education and other spheres. The Vice President of the ADB noted that the bank currently develops the strategy of projects planned for until 2030 and added that it’s necessary to discuss with Armenia all the directions of cooperation. Wencai Zhang informed that the bank plans to expand the funding of the private sector in Armenia.