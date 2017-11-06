Aznavour, 93, to perform live in Russia in 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Charles Aznavour, 93, the French-Armenian singer, songwriter, who also serves as Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland, will have two concerts in Russia in 2018.

The first concert will take place April 25 in St. Petersburg’s Oktyabrskiy Concert Hall, followed by another concert on April 28 in Moscow’s Kremlin’s State Concert Hall.

Tickets for the events are already available.