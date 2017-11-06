Favorable conditions exist in Armenia for doing business, says President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Indian market’s opportunities are attractive for Armenian businessmen, President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview to the Indian DD news.

He noted that India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world, it is a huge market, and, indeed, attractive.

“We are encouraging export from our country, and for several years we enjoy a two-digit growth of exports from Armenia. We are ensuring the exports on the basis of the government established company. In general, expors are very beneficial for Armenia. We have already given a list of 35 types of items to the Indian authorities, be confident that we will gradually find our place in the Indian market. Today we also have export”, the Armenian President said.

As for the investment opportunities in Armenia, the President stated that today favorable conditions exist in Armenia for doing business.

“We record progress for several years with the Doing Business rating. I heard today that India has improved its positions in that rating by 30 points, being among 100 countries. We as well are in quite favorable zone, we are in the list of the first 50 countries. I am confident that the progress will be visible by the next year’s assessment. Armenia is a small country, that’s why every more or less prominent businessman is in my and the government’s spotlight. This means that we are always ready to assist each investor. We are deeply interested in investments”, the President said. He added that there are numerous cooperation spheres, agriculture, agricultural reprocessing, diamond cutting, jewelry, pharmaceutics, IT, mining industry and etc.

“We invite the Indian businessmen to try their abilities in the Armenian economy. I would like to see a lot of success stories”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

President Serzh Sargsyan paid a working visit to India on the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on November 2. Within the framework of his visit, the President of Armenia had meetings with the country’s top leadership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu. Serzh Sargsyan also attended the plenary session of the “World Food: India -2017” conference, and the ceremonious opening of an international food industry exhibition. He also had a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community.