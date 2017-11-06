Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan on November 6 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the Parliament Speaker attached importance to the high level relations between Armenia and France and wished the Ambassador a productive work.

Ara Babloyan highly appreciated the role of France, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and stated: “We thank France for the efforts aimed at peacefully settling this conflict. There is no alternative to the recognition of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination”.

Speaker Babloyan highlighted the importance of the impact of French culture, literature and language for Armenia, in this context attaching importance to holding the 2018 Francophonie summit in Armenia. Babloyan said Armenia seeks to develop and deepen the cooperation with France in all spheres, educational, cultural, healthcare and etc.

Ara Babloyan expressed his assistance to the newly-appointed Ambassador on supporting the programs aimed at deepening the Armenia-France relations.

In his turn the French Ambassador thanked for the reception and said it is a great honor for him to represent France in Armenia.

The Ambassador talked about the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and France and attached importance to the Francophonie summit to be held in Armenia next year.

The Ambassador considered holding the summit as a key event for the two countries from all perspectives which will enable the member states to gather around common humanitarian ideas.

Jonathan Lacote also touched upon the creation and development of French cultural and educational centers taking into account the interest towards the French educational institutions.