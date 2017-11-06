Armenia to facilitate visa procedures for Indian citizens, says President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will facilitate visa procedures for citizens of India to facilitate business contacts, and namely to attract tourism flows, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with the Indian DD news.

The President answered the reporter’s question on the possibility of having direct air communication between India and Armenia.

“We are already working in this direction, we’ve liberalized the airspace in Armenia. Indian airlines can operate flights in the direction of New Delhi-Yerevan, as well as from Yerevan to other destinations. On the other hand we need to carry out huge work in India to raise awareness. We began this work to some extent, tourist agencies and representatives of business unions have visited Armenia. Indian cinematographers have already filmed the first movie in Armenia. Now preparations are underway to film the second movie. These are feature films, but the sights and nature of Armenia will be visible for Indians. I am convinced that we will have air communication in the foreseeable future”, the President said.

The Armenian President departed for India on November 2 at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi.