President Sargsyan highlights three directions for boosting Armenian-Indian economic partnership

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Numerous actions must be taken for further intensifying the Armenia-India relations in economic field, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview to the Indian DD news.

“Participating in the food festival here I was personally convinced that the cooperation potential is really very huge. I heard about one number, only 10% of fruits and vegetables is processed in India. Here we have an opportunity to work at three directions. The first direction is that there are high-quality, competitive food products both in Armenia and India. It is necessary to further increase the exchange volume in this sphere. Secondly, in Armenia we attach great importance to food industry, in particular, the reprocessing, we have accumulated considerable experience here”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

The President said the Indian businessmen should be get introduced on this experience and it is necessary to have joint enterprises in India. According to him, it is necessary to consider that 1/3 of Armenians live in Armenia, and 2/3 live abroad. There are many people among them who achieved great success including in the food industry field, and their engagement in this process will be useful both for India and its businessmen.

“The third direction is that joint enterprises can be established in Armenia where the Indian products will be reprocessed. The transportation communications are sufficient. In addition, there is also one factor which can encourage the Indian businessmen. Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the goods produced in Armenia can easily, without any obstacles, be consumed in the EAEU market worth 180 million. Armenia’s southern neighbor, Iran, also has a big market. Here as well there is a demand for food products”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

President Serzh Sargsyan paid a working visit to India on the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on November 2. Within the framework of his visit, the President of Armenia had meetings with the country’s top leadership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu. Serzh Sargsyan also attended the plenary session of the “World Food: India -2017” conference, and the ceremonious opening of an international food industry exhibition. He also had a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community.