Minister Asatryan says 2018 state budget’s main goal is to improve life of Armenian citizens

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The main goal put in the 2018 budget draft is the improvement of live of Armenian citizens, minister of labor and social affairs Artem Asatryan told reporters in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“I think that our main goal, that is put in the budget draft of the next year and the government’s action plan, is to improve the lives of our citizens, and we will reach this”, the minister said.

In response to a question according to which new inflation wave is expected in Armenia starting from January, and in this case no increase in salaries, pensions are expected, so what is expected to the Armenian people, the minister said: “The inflationary predictions are reflected in the budget draft of the next year. There are the main approaches that are reflected in the budget draft. Our main task is to ensure the continuation of the social protection. There are many desires on which spheres to increase the allocations, especially to increase money for vulnerable groups, but, unfortunately, today’s opportunities are the ones which are presented in the next year’s state budget draft”.

The minister also added that the 2018 state budget is directed for ensuring the continuation of social protection programs, as well as for capital investments which is important for solving these issues.

“I think the protection is the number one issue for our country. And our social programs are aimed at improving the life of Armenia’s citizen”, the minister said.