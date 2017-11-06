Passenger flow increases by 22.7% in Armenia’s airports January-October 2017

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports in January-October of 2017 comprised 2.154.092 people which is an increase of 22.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

In October the passenger flow in the two airports was 231.909 people, surpassing the figure of October of 2016 by 12.5%.

The passenger flow in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport comprised 220.726 people in October, 2017, which is an increase of 7.4% compared to October, 2016.

18.8% increase in passenger flow has been registered in the Zvartnots airport in January-October, 2017 compared to the same period of 2016. The cargo transportation in January-October amounted to 18.910 tons of goods which increased the figure of the same period of 2016 by 42.2%.

In October 2017 the passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport comprised 11.183 people.

In January-October, 2017 the passenger flow in the Shirak airport comprised 77.072 people.

Flights-landings in both airports recorded increase of 19.2% in January-October, 2017 compared to January-October, 2016.