Artsakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is in critical condition

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Soldier Sergey S. Alumyan, who was wounded in the anti-tank grenade explosion in Artsakh on November 4, is in critical condition.

“The wounded soldier has been transported to Yerevan. He is in the Central clinical military hospital”, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman of the Armenian defense ministry, told Armenpress.

According to the information of the Artsakh defense ministry, Defense Army soldier Hrant Kh. Mangasaryan (born in 1997) was fatally wounded as a result of the anti-tank grenade explosion on November 4. Soldiers Gevorg V. Hyusnunts and Sergey S. Alumyan received shrapnel wounds.

Gevorg V. Hyusnunts is in Artsakh’s military hospital.