Government plans to complete compensation of deposits of bordering residents: parliamentary debates of 2018 budget kick off - LIVE

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to complete to compensation of deposits of bordering community residents in 2018, Artem Asatryan – minister of labor and social affairs, said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“We will also try to completely pay the money of volunteers”, the minister said.

He added that they will try to complete the compensation of deposits of elderly people who were born until December 31, 1932.

The minister, however, noted that there are limitations in resources. “We are conducting these activities without our capacities”, he stated.