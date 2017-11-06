Budgetary allocations to healthcare field decrease by about 5.8 billion AMD

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. 80.1 billion AMD will be allocated to the healthcare field under the 2018 state budget, first deputy finance minister Atom Janjughazyan said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“This number in an absolute figure is about 5.8 billion AMD less than that of 2017. But I want to state that this doesn’t mean that the services provided to beneficiaries will be worsened. Quite the contrary, there is a belief that it is possible to reach better results with a smaller budget”, he said.

30.1 billion AMD will be allocated for hospital services.