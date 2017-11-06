Paradise Papers: Turkish PM’s sons involved in offshore scandal

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on November 5 released data on the offshore activity of current or former leaders of famous companies and different countries of the world, reports Armenpress.

The materials, known as Paradise Papers, include over 13.4 million documents. They contain information on nearly 120 political figures, including Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, US President Donald Trump administration members, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Erkam and Bulent Yildirim, sons of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, are also involved in the offshore scandal.

The materials published by the ICIJ state that the Yildirim brothers are sole shareholders of two companies registered in Malta. The first, Hawke Bay Marine Co. Ltd, was set up in April 2004. Public records suggest that the company owns or manages shipping vessels. The second, Black Eagle Marine Co. Ltd, was incorporated in January 2007. Records show that Erkam, who was the majority shareholder of the companies, is also the director of both. The companies were listed as active in the Malta Registry of Companies in October 2017.

Erkam and Bulent Yildirim, however, did not respond to a request for comment from ICIJ.