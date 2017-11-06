At least 26 killed in Texas church shooting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. At least 26 people were killed in Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, United States, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference, CNN reports.

About 20 others were wounded, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.

Authorities have not said what may have motivated the suspected shooter, who was later found dead in his vehicle.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, according to two law enforcement sources

Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, and has spoken with Abbott, the Texas governor.

“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan”, US President Donald Trump said in a tweet.