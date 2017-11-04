Armenian soldier dies in Artsakh as a result of anti-tank grenade explosion

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Defense Army serviceman Hrant Mangasaryan, 1997, received fatal injury at the regiment deployed in the north-eastern direction of the contact line on November 4 at about 12:10 as a result of an anti-tank grenade explosion, two others received shrapnel injuries of different severity. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, investigation is underway to find out details.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the family members, relatives and fellow servicemen of Hrant Mangasaryan, and wishes the injured servicemen speedy recovery.