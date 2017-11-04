We are extremely interested in participation of Diaspora in development of Armenia - PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the visit to Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan visited Tashkent’s St. Philippos Armenian church and met with the representatives of the Armenian community in Uzbekistan. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, during the meeting Karen Karapetyan introduced the main directions of the government’s activities, spoke about the development prospects of bilateral relations and highlighted the role of the community in that works.

“We are greatly interested in the participation of our Diaspora in the development of Armenia. We have established friendly relations with many countries by using the potential of our Diaspora. During meetings with heads of states we always state that our compatriots are very law-abiding citizens but at the same time never forget their historical motherland and it’s very promising. We will make steps for activating bilateral relations, and we hope you will keep active touch with Armenia. You are our ambassadors in Uzbekistan and can become the ambassadors of Uzbekistan to Armenia”, Karen Karapetyan said.