Situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line relatively calm
13:55, 4 November, 2017
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line was relatively calm during the period of October 29-November 4. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, during the mentioned period the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime by using only firearm weapons, firing at the direction of Armenian border guards over 1500 bullets.
Artsakh Defense Army units mainly refrained from retaliation.
