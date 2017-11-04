Conflict zones should be included in international environmental projects - Euronest PA adopts report

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. During the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly a report on energy sector entitled "Strengthening cooperation in the field of energy ahead the implementation of the Paris Climate Change Agreement" was adopted. Armenpress reports, the following paragraph is included in article 15 of the report: "The conflict zones should be properly incorporated into international governmental and non-governmental environmental programs regardless of the political situation, so as people's environmental needs are fully guaranteed. We emphasize that sectoral policy in this direction should be inclusive. "

Armen Ashotyan, head of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, commented on the topic on his Facebook page: "In fact, this is the first time that such international platforms call for the recognition of the environmental rights of the Artsakh people, sectoral internationalization and inclusion. Let us remind that this is the second sphere after the education sphere where this approach is displayed based on the guarantee of fundamental human rights against Azerbaijan's efforts to internationally isolate Artsakh. I think this is an effective course to ensure the consistent internationalization of Artsakh in these and other spheres. "