President Serzh Sargsyan vists Taj Mahal

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the Indian city of Agra on the last day of his working visit where he visited one of the most important sights of India, the Taj Mahal.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President of Armenia made a record in the book of the honorary guests of that prominent construction.

“Thanking for the warm reception, I am glad that in the sidelines of my visit to India I had the chance to visit this world-famous and at the same time mysterious place.

I'm fascinated by the architectural majesty of this charming cathedral and the monumental complex, to the construction of which also Armenian masters had a contribution.

This splendid temple, truly the world's eighth wonder, a symbol of eternal love and sanctuary, will captivate every visitor's soul for centuries”, the President wrote.