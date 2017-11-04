Artsakh’s President receives heads of leading Armenian banks

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on November 4 heads of a group of leading Armenian banks headed by president of the Central bank Arthur Javadyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, a set of issues relating to the development of banking sphere in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State noted with satisfaction active cooperation of the two Armenian republics in this field highlighting the maintenance of close cooperation in the future too.