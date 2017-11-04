Armenian FM to depart for Israel
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will pay an official visit to Israel at the invitation of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on November 6-7.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Armenian FM is scheduled to hold meetings with the highest executive and legislative representatives.
Edward Nalbandian will meet with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian at the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem.
