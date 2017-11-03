Asian Stocks - 03-11-17
TOKYO, 3 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 November:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 22539.12 points, Japanese TOPIX stood at 1794.08 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.34% to 3371.74 points, and HANG SENG up by 0.30% to 28603.61 points.
