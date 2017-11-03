President Sargsyan meets with Armenian community representatives in India

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan concluded the first day of his working visit to India by meeting the representatives of the Armenian community.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President addressed a greeting message to the present, where he touched upon the historical interactions between Armenia and India, the great role of the Armenian community in India in strengthening the centuries-old friendship of the two peoples, Armenia-Diaspora relations, the challenges facing the Motherland and the Armenians throughout the world and the ways to withstand them, as well as the latest incidents of key importance for Armenia, including the transfer to full parliamentary governance following the constitutional referendum.

During the meeting Serzh Sargsyan also answered the questions of the community representatives, listened to their success stories, their problems and their expectations from the Motherland for their solutions. At the request of the community members, President Sargsyan introduced the issues discussed with India’s top leadership today and the agreements that are aimed at further strengthening the historical ties between the two friendly states and peoples.

During the meeting the President noted that it’s a pleasure to see that President of Yerevan Medical University Alumni Association Dr. Daljeet Singh Chauhan is present with the Armenian community. Serzh Sargsyan expressed conviction that the great number of Indian alumni of Armenian higher educational institutions is another bridge for friendship between the two states that should be further expanded and strengthened.

President Sargsyan gave an interview to Doordarshan Public Broadcaster on the agenda of Armenian-Indian interstate relations and the development prospects, potential for partnership in trade and economic sphere, historical and cultural interactions between the Armenian and Indian peoples and a number of other issues.