Euronest Bureau adopts message ruling out military solution to NK conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Euronest Bureau has adopted unanimously a message by the Heads of Delegations from the European Parliament and from the Parliaments of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. ARMENPRESS reports the message particularly reads,

“We call for an immediate end to military hostilities between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which does not have a military solution, through a re-launch of substantive negotiations in good faith and genuine confidence-building measures and dialogue.

As regards the rule of law, we recognise the high expectations of our citizens to ensure strong and efficient democratic institutions and see corruption, organised crime and abusive oligarchic control eradicated.

We commit ourselves to the full implementation of reforms related to the judiciary, the public administration and the banking and financial sector, as well as a strengthening of civil society and media pluralism.

We encourage the implementation of all electoral reforms that are in line with international standards and with the recommendations by the OSCE/ODHIR and Council of Europe’s Venice Commission.

EU support should be tailor-made to match the level of shared ambition regarding cooperation with each partner following the principles of both ‘more for more’ and ‘less for less’.

The Eastern Partnership should deliver tangible results for citizens in all partner countries notably in terms of education, employment, mobility opportunities and connectivity infrastructure.

We also underline the necessity to strengthen civil society in the partner countries and its role within the Eastern Partnership by uncompromisingly opposing all legislation that seeks to curtail its legitimate activities.

We will work to effectively scrutinise our governments and the European Commission / EEAS notably in terms of the negotiation and implementation of new agreements”.