Delegation of Russian “Irkut Corporation” JSC arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. As part of the implementation of the protocol of the 12th session of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation, the delegation of the Russian “Irkut Corporation” JSC arrived in Armenia on a working visit from October 30 to November 3.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during the visit the members of the delegation met with the group led by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia - Head of military industrial state committee of the Ministry of Defense David Pakhchanyan and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Stepan Galstyan.

During the meeting the sides highlighted the implementation of the provisions of the 12th session of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation, as well as multi-layered cooperation between the Defense Ministry of Armenia and “Irkut Corporation” JSC.

Protocols were signed based on the results of the talks.