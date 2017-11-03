President Sargsyan meets with Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan met with India’s Vice President, Chairman of the upper house of the parliament Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President thanked for giving warm reception to his delegation in friendly India and attached great importance to the active inter-parliamentary cooperation for strengthening the Armenian-Indian inter-state ties.

The President warmly remembered the visit of former Indian Vice President to Armenia in spring of 2017 and the effective discussion on the Armenian-Indian relations, and expressed hope that Mr. Naidu will also have a chance to visit Armenia. According to the President, this visit will have a great effect on intensifying the bilateral inter-state ties and parliamentary relations.

The Indian Vice President welcomed the Armenian President and his delegation, stating that the Indian and Armenian peoples with their old history and rich culture have many similarities in civilization and values, they are creators, peace-lovers and hospitable, thus it is necessary to consistently continue maintaining and strengthening the centuries-old friendship, as well as to unite efforts in fight against current universal challenges, one of which is terrorism.

The two officials agreed that the views and approaches of the two countries coincide in terms of the need of reforms of the international structures, including the UN so that they will be able to respond to threats in line with the demands of time.

President Sargsyan informed to the Indian Vice President that there is already a parliamentary friendship group with India in Armenia’s newly-elected Parliament.

The meeting also touched upon the bilateral commercial relations and their development opportunities, the situation in South Caucasus and the existing threats, including the negotiation process for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The Indian Vice President emphasized the need to settle all conflicts exclusively through dialogue and peaceful means.