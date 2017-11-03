Artsakh’s President visits Kashatagh region

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited on NJovember 3 the Kashatagh region and got acquainted with the course of a number of projects being carried out in the hydro-power engineering sphere.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the Head of the State underlined the region's great potential in water resources the proper usage of which would greatly contribute to the socioeconomic progress of the region and the energy security of Artsakh.

The President gave concrete instructions on proper implementation of the activities.