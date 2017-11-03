Armenian, Uzbek PMs agree to intensify inter-state ties

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on November 3 met with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov during his visit in Tashkent, press service of the Armenian government told Armenpress.

The PM said Armenia is interested in intensifying the inter-state ties with Uzbekistan. According to him, the sides need to intensify the contacts at business community, chambers of commerce and industry, development agencies level. In this context importance was attached to creating inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation.

The Armenian PM in particular highlighted the cooperation prospects within the framework of the free economic zone to be created on the border with Iran.

The PMs also discussed the cooperation development opportunities in tourism field, in particular, they touched upon issues on creating direct air communication between Yerevan and Tashkent, as well as on opening diplomatic representations.

The Armenian and Uzbek PMs agreed to give new impetus to the bilateral ties which will contribute to intensifying the political and economic relations between the two countries.

Today in the evening the Armenian PM will meet with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.