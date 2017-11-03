Armenia’s police force to have new patrol, criminal & public security units

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The current level of social relationships and great expectations to counter unlawful occurrences force to have such a police force which will be able to adequately respond criminal threats, as a result of which every citizen of Armenia must feel safe and protected, deputy police chief of Armenia Vardan Yeghiazaryan said during parliamentary debates of the 2018 state budget.

“The actions aimed at implementing the abovementioned goals will be the foundation of the planned 2018 developments”, he said, presenting the 2018 development program of the police force.

According to him, the organizational-legal type of the police, and its structural changes are important. “We find it to be appropriate for the police to be defined as a state body subordinate to the Prime Minister. This model is appropriate to an extent that it will enable the police to transition to the new constitutional status swiftly, without structural and functional significant changes and loss of time. In addition, the political neutrality will be even more guaranteed in the proposed status”, he said

Departments of the central apparatus which have similar functions will be merged, and new criminal and public security police forces will be formed.

A new 24/7 patrol service is also planned to be created.

The deputy chief also said that the use of modern information technologies will be increased.

Under the 2018 state budget draft, 41,6 billion drams will be allocated to the police force.