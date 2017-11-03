Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

Tamar Kevorkyan relieved from post of Adviser to Prime Minister


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Tamar Kevorkyan has been relieved from the post of Adviser to the PM, the government told Armenpress.

Kevorkyan has been appointed to this post on March 18, 2016 and was working on voluntary basis.

 



