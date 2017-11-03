Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

Lebanon’s Homenetmen wins Arab Club Basketball Championship


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon’s Armenian Homenetmen Basketball Club has won the Arab Club Basketball Championship.

Homenetmen’s opponent at the men’s 30th championship was Morocco’s Sale.

The match ended 99:98, with Homenetmen crowned as champions, and Hayk Gyokchyan named best player of the match.



