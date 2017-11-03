Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

Turkish HDP lawmaker Selma Irmak sentenced to 10 years imprisonment


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Member of Parliament from the People’s Democratic Party Selma Irmak has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, Diken reports.

The prosecutor was seeking a 52,5 year sentence, charging the lawmaker with “leading a criminal group” and “carrying out propaganda for terrorist groups” in various speeches.

The Court however sentenced the MP to 10 years in prison.

Nine lawmakers from the party are jailed.



