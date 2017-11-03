Turkish HDP lawmaker Selma Irmak sentenced to 10 years imprisonment
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Member of Parliament from the People’s Democratic Party Selma Irmak has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, Diken reports.
The prosecutor was seeking a 52,5 year sentence, charging the lawmaker with “leading a criminal group” and “carrying out propaganda for terrorist groups” in various speeches.
The Court however sentenced the MP to 10 years in prison.
Nine lawmakers from the party are jailed.
- 15:19 Tamar Kevorkyan relieved from post of Adviser to Prime Minister
- 14:46 Lebanon’s Homenetmen wins Arab Club Basketball Championship
- 14:43 Turkish HDP lawmaker Selma Irmak sentenced to 10 years imprisonment
- 14:21 Armenia to receive modern rescue equipment worth about 30 mln USD from Russia and Japan
- 14:01 United States supports peaceful settlement of NK conflict – Ambassador
- 13:58 Russian FM Sergey Lavrov highlights use of OSCE potential in NK conflict settlement
- 13:55 FEAS annual assembly kicks off in Yerevan with more than 20 countries represented
- 13:41 Tax privileges in Tavush province contribute to business development - Governor
- 13:26 Installing investigative mechanisms in Line of Contact is Azerbaijan’s int’l obligation – deputy FM
- 13:23 Syrian army liberates Deir ez-Zor
- 13:10 President Sargsyan attends plenary session of “World Food: India -2017” conference and opening of food industry exhibition
- 12:26 President Sargsyan knows best all nuances of NK conflict settlement – Diaspora minister
- 12:23 Deputy FM comments on appointment of Ruben Sadoyan as Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia
- 12:16 Ombudsman requests Constitutional Court to abolish textbook fees in public schools
- 12:08 Armenia has no plan to open consulate in Javakheti in 2018
- 12:03 Next session of Council of CIS heads of government to be held in Tajikistan June 2018
- 11:25 Armenia to have chance to increase gas import volumes from Iran
- 10:57 Turkish judges file lawsuit against President Erdogan, PM Yildirimn
- 10:54 Armenia doesn’t see any obstacle for signing new agreement with EU in November
- 10:47 Peaceful settlement of NK conflict, int’l recognition of Armenian Genocide – deputy FM presents foreign policy priorities
- 10:44 Council session of CIS heads of government kicks off in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- 10:40 Armenian deputy FM receives Council of Europe's Director General of DG Democracy
- 10:02 Trump says meeting with Russia’s Putin is “important”
- 09:55 ISIS claims responsibility for New York truck attack
- 09:43 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/84: Paruyr Sevak’s Collected Stories among weekly top ten
- 09:32 Armenia’s urban population is more from the rural one by 818 thousand people
- 09:15 Turkish PM to visit US
- 08:54 European Stocks - 02-11-17
- 08:52 US stocks - 02-11-17
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-11-17
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 02-11-17
- 08:48 Oil Prices up - 02-11-17
- 11.02-20:40 Spanish Court orders detention of Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont
- 11.02-20:25 Lavrov, OSCE Secretary General to discuss NK conflict
- 11.02-19:25 PACE Co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia
14:42, 10.30.2017
Viewed 3951 times Erdogan turns to cursing in NK conflict comments
12:08, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2530 times October 27, 1999 Parliament attack obviously undermined development of Armenia, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
18:58, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2499 times Armenian FM salutes visit of Mexican parliamentarians to Artsakh
14:57, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2382 times President Sargsyan participates in session of Council for Nuclear Energy Safety
19:10, 10.27.2017
Viewed 2340 times President Sargsyan receives members of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group