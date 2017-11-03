Armenia to receive modern rescue equipment worth about 30 mln USD from Russia and Japan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations will receive modern special equipment worth 16 million Euros from Russia in 2018, emergency situations minister Davit Tonoyan said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“In 2019 we will also receive modern firefighting vehicles worth 15 million USD from Japan”, the minister said.

He added that they will receive firefighting and rescue equipment from Russia as a result of which the maintenance costs will increase which the government should take into consideration.