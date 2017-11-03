United States supports peaceful settlement of NK conflict – Ambassador
14:01, 3 November, 2017
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The United States supports the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said, APA reports.
Commenting on the recent meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, the Ambassador said: “We support the work on organizing a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and this work continues. We hope the conflict will be settled peacefully. Such settlement is strictly important”.
