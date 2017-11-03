Russian FM Sergey Lavrov highlights use of OSCE potential in NK conflict settlement
13:58, 3 November, 2017
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, the Russian foreign ministry said.
Lavrov stressed that it is important to use the potential of the OSCE for settling conflicts.
“First of all I speak about Ukraine, as well as Transnistira. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs are actively working for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, Lavrov said, highlighting the OSCE involvement in the Geneva discussions, as well as the works in the Balkans.
