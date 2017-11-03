Tax privileges in Tavush province contribute to business development - Governor

IJEVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The tax privileges provided by the Armenian government to bordering regions promoted the business development in Tavush province, Governor of Tavush Hovik Abovyan said at the meeting with the representatives of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition and the businessmen of the province in Ijevan, reports Armenpress.

“There are 1500 registered businessmen in our province who carry out activity in textile, wine, brandy and dairy production. After providing social, tax privileges by the government, the entry of economic entities to these areas started”, the Tavush Governor said, adding that they have recorded a significant growth in agriculture during 2017.

Commenting on the visit of the commission’s representatives, the Governor said despite that there is a monopoly situation in the province in the economic field, getting acquainted with the issues of businessmen is important.

SCPEC Chairman Artak Shaboyan said the main goal of the visit is to get acquainted with the issues of businessmen and give solutions. He assured that they will be consistent to all issues. “If there are problems which will be under the jurisdiction of our structure, we will observe them and will take the respective steps. There may be issues out of our functions, and we will apply to our partner state bodies if necessary”, he said.

During the meeting the businessmen were introduced on the SCPEC main activity directions, as well as the progress achieved in information competition field.