President Sargsyan attends plenary session of “World Food: India -2017” conference and opening of food industry exhibition

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, while on a working visit in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 3 participated in the plenary session of the “World Food: India -2017” conference, and the opening ceremony of an international food industry exhibition under the same title, which was attended by nearly 2000 participants of more than 20 countries, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Serzh Sargsyan delivered remarks at the conference.

The full text of his speech will be provided later.