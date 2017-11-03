President Sargsyan knows best all nuances of NK conflict settlement – Diaspora minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan says she agrees with the opinions of Armenia’s ruling party (HHK) officials that there is no one else other than President Serzh Sargsyan who knows the nuances of ensuring the country’s security and the NK conflict settlement better.

“There is no other individual in the issue of our security and the NK conflict settlement who knows all nuances to such extent, knows the negotiations process, knows what is happening in the Minsk Group, what’s the conduct of Azerbaijan etc, etc. I think, that we, in person of our President, have a rather powerful man for the Karabakh issue, defense and ensuring security”, Hakobyan told reporters.

She mentioned that the ruling party hasn’t yet discussed the issue of a candidate for PM in 2018, at the same time the minister praised PM Karen Karapetyan.