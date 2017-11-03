Deputy FM comments on appointment of Ruben Sadoyan as Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The appointment of Armenian Ambassadors in different countries is exclusively within the powers of the President, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said commenting on the appointment of Ruben Sadoyan as Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia, reports Armenpress.

“The Ambassador’s work is judged by his/her activity. He will work, we will see and will give the assessment”, the deputy FM said.

Commenting on the view that before the appointment of Ruben Sadoyan, the name of political scientist Sergey Minasyan was being circulated for that post, the deputy FM said: “There is an international practice according to which as long as the ambassador is not appointed, there are no talks over it in general. There are exceptions in countries where ambassadors are appointed by the parliament, for instance, in the US. I want to draw your attention on the fact that for instance, our neighbor Georgia has appointed numerous ambassadors in our country, but there have not been any discussions in the Georgian media before the appointments. Thus, I couldn’t understand the approach that names are being circulated before the decree. This is unacceptable and is incorrect towards a neighbor country”.