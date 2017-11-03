Ombudsman requests Constitutional Court to abolish textbook fees in public schools

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has appealed to the Constitutional Court regarding the constitutionality of the school textbook fees in public schools.

Under the current law, textbooks are provided for free only for 1-4 grades, whereas fees are defined for higher grade textbooks. However, under the Constitution, elementary education is free of charge in public schools.

The current situation jeopardizes the constitutional right of children for free education.

Moreover, there is no separate approach under the law for exempting vulnerable groups from the fees, leaving it up to the teacher or parent councils.