YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has no plan to open consulate in Javakheti in 2018, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget in the Parliament, in response to the question of RPA faction MP Shirak Torosyan, reports Armenpress.

“In fact, apart from the fact that we have an embassy in Tbilisi, we also have a consulate general in Batumi. That’s why in general we had no problems, for instance, in terms of formulation of documents in order to go to that step”, he said.

The deputy FM said Armenia and Georgia have a right to move without a visa, and in this sense there are no serious problems over document formulations.