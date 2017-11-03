Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

Next session of Council of CIS heads of government to be held in Tajikistan June 2018


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Next session of the Council of heads of government of CIS states will be held in June, 2018 in Tajikistan, Sergey Lebedev, chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, said during the November 3 session in Tashkent, TASS reports.

“By the proposal of Tajikistan a decision was made to hold the next session of the Council of heads of government on June 1, 2018 in Dushanbe”, he said.



