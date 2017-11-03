Armenia to have chance to increase gas import volumes from Iran

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. After the completion of construction of the third Armenia-Iran high-voltage power plant, Armenia will have an opportunity to increase the gas import volumes from Iran, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“When we finish the construction of that plant, we will have a chance to increase the Iranian gas import volumes. At the moment the pipeline through which we import gas from Iran is used by 20-25%. At the moment we are unable to use more since there is an agreement, according to which we give electricity to Iran, and it gives us gas. Currently our capacities are not enough to give them more electricity for which we can increase the gas import volumes”, the deputy FM said.

He added that the construction of new high-voltage power station will enable to supply more electricity to Iran, and Armenia will receive more gas from Iran.