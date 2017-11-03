Armenia doesn’t see any obstacle for signing new agreement with EU in November

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia doesn’t see any obstacle for signing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement with the European Union on November 24, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft in the Parliament, in response to the question of Tsarukyan faction secretary Vahe Enfiajyan, Armenpress reports.

“We do not see any obstacle for signing this agreement on November 24. Deputy foreign minister Karen Nazaryan also talked about this during the November 2 discussion in the Parliament”, Kocharyan said.

In response to the MP’s another question whether Armenia plans to join new international structures in 2018, the deputy FM gave negative response. “We have no plan to join any new international structure in 2018”.